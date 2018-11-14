WAXHAW, N.C. (WTVD) --A town without Christmas? No, we're not talking about Whoville after a visit from the Grinch. But one North Carolina town may be getting close.
Town leaders in Waxhaw, about 30 miles south of Charlotte, have been considering cutting Christmas decorations and other holiday staples.
But ultimately in their meeting Tuesday night, Town Commissioners voted to go ahead with all scheduled holiday events next year--except for the town's Independence Day fireworks show. That show is being cut because of the town's growing population and the need to find a new site for the fireworks show.
Waxhaw officials had considered a proposal to cut holiday wreaths displayed around the town, free carriage rides, and Santa riding through neighborhoods. Also on the possible chopping block: the Union County town's annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The proposed cut-backs would save taxpayers about $36.000, a fraction of the town's $11.6 million. That's not sitting well with many residents.
The town's mayor told TV station WSOC the proposed changes are not about saving money.
"We will look at the event program and give you the maximum amount of events we can do within the constraints that we have from a town growth, safety and effectiveness perspective," Mayor Stephen Maher said.