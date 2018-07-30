The North Carolina Department of Transportation Office is investigating after a photo posted to social media over the weekend showed a Trump campaign flag on a state-operated ferry.
Our media partners at the News & Observer report that the photo was originally posted by Catherine Mitchell in the community section of the North Carolina Ferry System Facebook page, saying it was taken aboard the MV Frisco ferry.
"I love our ferries," the post said. "I love our ferry personnel. This does not make me happy. I'm sorry, but is this legal? How would the person who flew this flag feel about a Hillary Clinton flag instead? I thought that government services were supposed to serve everyone and not be political."
According to the N&O, the ferry system said it is investigating along with the N.C. Department of Transportation Office of Employee Relations and "will then take the appropriate disciplinary action."
"No matter one's political affiliation, putting any sort of campaign material on a state-owned vessel is NOT appropriate," the statement said.
Read more from the N&O here.
'Trump 2020:' NCDOT investigating campaign flag on state-operated ferry
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
More Politics
Top Stories