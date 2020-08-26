'Let Trump be Trump:' NCGOP delegates thrilled with RNC so far

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another night, another new normal.Now halfway through the 2020 Republican National Convention, it's clear that its virtual nature isn't the only unconventional aspect of the confab.On Tuesday, President Trump granted a full pardon and took part in a naturalization ceremony; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, meanwhile, broke his own rule on the State Department's objectivity and recorded remarks while on an official taxpayer-funded trip to the Middle East.First lady Melania Trump, meanwhile, delivered her keynote address from the White House Rose Garden in front of a predominantly mask-less crowd."Let Trump be Trump," NCGOP Chairman Michael Watley told ABC11. "He's got such a great message to tell."Watley, who formally nominated Trump for reelection at the RNC's day in Charlotte, said he is thrilled with the RNC thus far and is confident the president and his supporting cast continue to offer messages and perspectives that resonate with voters in North Carolina."I think they should take away the president has a lot of value on North Carolina," Whatley said, still beaming from Trump's and Vice President Mike Pence's surprise appearances in Charlotte. "His track record over the last four years of unleashing our economy, rebuilding our military, which is so important to North Carolina, and with trade deals that put America First. What we see here is a president committed to this state and an administration committed to this state."Wednesday night's lineup at the RNC will feature North Carolinians, as the President's daughter-in-law, as well as 25-year-old congressional candidate, address the convention.The keynote address is the vice president, who also serves as Chair of the White House Coronavirus Task Force."The message is simple: open the economy," DeVan Barbour, an NCGOP delegate and Johnston County resident, told ABC11. "Let our people get back to work. Let our small businesses back to surviving and thriving and serving the community they have for years."Barbour joked that the country is "pandemic'ed out," and the administration owes no apologies for its response."It's just like high school football. I knew the risk before I put on pads. We know the risk when we step out of the house. We should still be allowed to play the game. We should still be allowed to live our lives," Barbour said.