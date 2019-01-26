POLITICS

NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones in hospice

District 3 Congressman Walter Jones in hospice

North Carolina's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones is in hospice, according to a statement released by his office Saturday afternoon.

That statement said "Congressman Walter B. Jones' (NC-3) health has declined after sustaining a broken hip last week. He is now in hospice care. The family asks for your prayers, and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time."


Jones, a Republican, has served in office since 1995. He is the son of Walter B. Jones, Sr., a Democrat who served in Congress representing North Carolina's 1st District from 1966-1992.

Jones ran for his father's seat as a Democrat after he announced his retirement in 1992; he was defeated and switched parties prior to the 1994 election.

In a statement, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes wrote the following:

The news about Walter Jones entering hospice is extremely sad for the entire Republican family. We pray for comfort and peace for him and his family.

Jones serves on the Committee on Armed Services, and is a member of various caucuses.
