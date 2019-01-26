NC's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones in hospice

Statement from @RepWalterJones office: “Congressman Walter B. Jones’ (NC-3) health has declined after sustaining a broken hip last week. He is now in hospice care. The family asks for your prayers, and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time.” https://t.co/V9Cw7ZW96f — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) January 26, 2019

North Carolina's 3rd congressional district representative Walter Jones is in hospice, according to a statement released by his office Saturday afternoon.That statement said "Congressman Walter B. Jones' (NC-3) health has declined after sustaining a broken hip last week. He is now in hospice care. The family asks for your prayers, and for their privacy to be respected during this difficult time."Jones, a Republican, has served in office since 1995. He is the son of Walter B. Jones, Sr., a Democrat who served in Congress representing North Carolina's 1st District from 1966-1992.Jones ran for his father's seat as a Democrat after he announced his retirement in 1992; he was defeated and switched parties prior to the 1994 election.In a statement, North Carolina Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes wrote the following:Jones serves on the Committee on Armed Services, and is a member of various caucuses.