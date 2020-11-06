2020 Nevada election results by county, NV electoral college votes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7638285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paths to victory: How President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden could win the presidential election as of Wednesday morning.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday leads by less than 1 percentage point in Nevada over President Donald Trump, with more than 1.2 million ballots counted.No Republican presidential candidate has won in Nevada since 2004 but it remained a highly contested battleground. While it only has six electoral college votes, it is proving to be pivotal in this tight presidential race.Biden's lead in Nevada stands at 11,438 votes with 49.4% (604,251), with Trump following at 48.5% (592,813).An estimated 89% of total votes have been counted, with approximately 190,150 ballots remaining.Election officials in Nevada released updated returns on Thursday, including a batch of 14,285 and 12,189 ballots, respectively, in the state's two largest counties, Clark and Washoe.Overall, officials have tallied a little more than three-quarters of the state's expected vote. Under state law, ballots postmarked by Election Day will still be counted if they arrive by Tuesday, Nov. 10. Clark County said Thursday it did not expect to complete counting the bulk of its mail votes until this weekend.Officials said they expect most mail-in ballots to have been counted and reported by Saturday or Sunday.Among the ballots still left to be processed in Nevada this year are provisional ballots, including 60,000 in Clark County, where most of the state's voters live. Those ballots were mostly cast by voters who registered on Election Day and will be counted after officials verify their eligibility to be included.The number of outstanding mail ballots is difficult to estimate because Nevada opted to send ballots to all 1.7 million active registered voters this year due to the pandemic, and it's hard to predict how many will choose to return them.Nevada, once a swing state, has trended toward Democrats in the past decade. In 2016, Trump fell just short of winning the state. He campaigned hard this year hoping to prevail on his second try.Bush was the last Republican to win there, in 2004.Democrats and Biden's campaign said that while they have been successful in recent elections in Nevada, they weren't taking anything for granted this year.Both parties reported seeing high enthusiasm in recent weeks, an observation that was reflected in turnout results. More than 1 million ballots were cast by mail or via in-person early voting before voting centers opened on Tuesday morning; that number eclipsed the state's total voter turnout in 2016