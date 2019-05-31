Politics

New Garrison Commander Col. Philip Sonia assumes control at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg welcomed a new Garrison Commander on Friday.

Col. Kyle Reed handed things over to Col. Philip Sonia in a change of command ceremony at the military post.

Reed relinquished command after being awarded a medal for his service. He was honored for his dedication and work during Hurricane Florence and the recent military housing crisis.

Sonia said he is ready for the challenges that are ahead.

"I'm tremendously honored to serve in this command," Sonia said. "Here we simultaneously strive across every element not just to meet the operational mission but provide the elements that enable our warriors to move forward."
