New protection from robocalls goes to Gov. Cooper's desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are a step closer in North Carolina to getting protection from people hiding behind bogus Caller ID numbers when making robocalls.

North Carolina lawmakers have passed legislation to require callers to use their real names and numbers or the information of the business they're representing.

It now heads to Gov. Roy Cooper for his decision on whether to sign it into law.

Under the bill, solicitors who block or trick caller ID to spoof people and make their calls look like they're coming from a local number can be fined up to $5,000.

If the governor signs the bill, it will go into effect on Dec 1.

