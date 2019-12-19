No Republicans vote to impeach Trump; Tulsi Gabbard votes 'present'

WASHINGTON -- No Republicans voted to impeach President Donald Trump.As the House voted Wednesday evening, the tally fell largely along party lines, with the few defections all on the Democratic side.The House voted 230-197-1 on the first article, abuse of power. Two Democrats voted against: Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, who is considering switching parties to become a Republican, and Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota.Those two lawmakers and freshman Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine also voted against the second article, obstruction of Congress.Conservative Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, who left the GOP to become an independent, voted to impeach Trump on both charges.Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a presidential candidate, voted present on both.