North Carolina denies transgender inmate's request to transfer to women's prison

A transgender woman convicted of insurance fraud is serving time at a men's prison in NC despite her repeated requests to transfer to women's housing.

LILLINGTON, N.C. (AP) --
A transgender woman convicted of insurance fraud is serving time at a men's prison in North Carolina despite her repeated requests to transfer to women's housing.

The News and Observer reports 37-year-old Kanautica Zayre-Brown is believed to be the state's only post-operative transgender prisoner. But the state recognizes her as a man and by her birth name, which was legally changed.

Imprisoned as a habitual felon in 2017 after completing her surgical transition, Zayre-Brown is serving up to 9 years and 11 months. She showers and changes in front of male inmates, despite having breasts and sex reassignment surgery. She says she constantly fears being assaulted.

The state Department of Public Safety adopted a policy last year entitling transgender inmates to possible services including gender-appropriate housing. Department spokesman Jerry Higgins says the case is under review.
