Obama, Biden spotted having lunch at D.C. bakery

Former President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden had lunch together at a D.C. bakery Monday.Staff at the Dog Tag Bakery said they had no idea the duo would be dining in until about 30 minutes before they showed up.As for what they ate: both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee, and brownies.In addition to serving up pastries and sweets, the restaurant also helps train disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers in business.The fellowship program provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition into civilian life.