2020 presidential election

Former Pres. Barack Obama to endorse Joe Biden's campaign Tuesday

Former President Barack Obama plans to endorse his former vice president, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, ABC News has learned.

The endorsement is expected to come in the form of a video message set to be released at some point Tuesday.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden's last remaining rival, suspended his campaign last week, leaving Biden as the presumptive Democratic nominee to face President Donald Trump in November's general election.

Sanders endorsed Biden during a joint live-stream appearance on Monday morning, the latest in a string of presidential hopefuls including Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and others who have thrown their weight behind the former vice president.

Obama and Biden are known to be close friends from their two terms in the White House, and Biden leaned heavily on his affiliation with the former president throughout the Democratic primary, touting their relationship and framing his pitch as an extension of Obama's presidency.

But Obama stayed above the fray in the primary, rarely speaking out about the intraparty fight. The former president offered his private counsel to any Democratic presidential contender who asked for it, but made no efforts to bolster any one candidate's campaign - including Biden's, despite their long history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe biden2020 presidential electionbarack obama
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: North Carolina cases near 5,000
Study: Head lice drug emerges as potential coronavirus treatment
Dad creates Disney sidewalk art during COVID-19 pandemic
How to help loved ones in nursing homes during a COVID-19 outbreak
93-year-old woman has beer plea answered
Pittsboro tiger rescue group says 'Tiger King' misses opportunity
Man falls off highway to avoid truck in deadly crash
Show More
New guidelines for nursing homes as COVID-19 outbreaks increase
Wake company offering free antibody tests to first responders
Why businesses don't have to tell you if a worker has COVID-19
Man seriously hurt in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace
NC church starts 'phone a friend' program during social distancing
More TOP STORIES News