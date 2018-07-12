POLITICS

31 percent say Barack Obama was the best president of their lifetime: Survey

EMBED </>More Videos

More Americans said Barack Obama did the best job during their lifetime than any other president, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

More Americans said Barack Obama did the best job during their lifetime than any other president, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center.

Thirty-one percent chose Obama, followed by Ronald Reagan with 21 percent. Bill Clinton came in third with 13 percent, and current President Donald Trump landed in fourth place with 10 percent of the vote. John F. Kennedy rounded out the top five with seven percent.

According to Pew, the survey data revealed a clear generational divide. Millennials were more likely to choose Obama as one of the best presidents of their lifetime, while older generations skewed more heavily toward Reagan.

Results were predictably split down party lines, with Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents more likely to choose Obama, Clinton or Kennedy, while Republicans and Republican-leaning independents tended to choose Reagan, Trump or the Bushes.

In conducting the survey, Pew posed the open-ended question to more than 2,000 adults in early June.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspresident barack obamabarack obamathe white housegovernmentu.s. & worlddonald trumpgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushbill clintonjohn f. kennedyronald reagan
POLITICS
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Trump cancels military parade over 'ridiculously high' price
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News