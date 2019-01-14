POLITICS

Open restrooms, trash pickup happening at Outer Banks parks

As lawmakers and President Donald Trump spar over funding for his border wall, the prospect of a partial government shutdown is on the horizon. (Joshua Corsa - file photo)

MANTEO, N.C. --
Some basic maintenance is returning to portions of national parks along North Carolina's Outer Banks, even as most services stay shuttered due to the continuing federal government shutdown.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore announced it had re-opened restrooms this weekend at Whalebone Junction in Nags Head, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in Buxton, and near the visitor center on Ocracoke Island. Money usually generated from park entrance, camping and other fees are helping pay for the open and cleaned restrooms.

The federal government's news release also said trash would be removed from garbage cans at several visitor areas at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial.

While outdoor park areas remain accessible, other visitor facilities are still closed.
