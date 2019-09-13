2020 presidential election

O'Rourke claims Trump inspired El Paso gunman at Democratic debate

HOUSTON -- Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke claims the perpetrator of last month's mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, was "inspired to kill by our president."

"On August 3, in El Paso, Texas, two things became crystal clear for me and I think produced a turning point for this country. The first is just how dangerous Donald Trump is-the cost and the consequence of his presidency," O'Rourke said during his opening statement in the Democratic debate Thursday.

He continued: "A racism and violence that had long been apart of America was welcomed out into the open and directed to my hometown of El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed, dozens more grievously injured by a man carrying a weapon he should never have been able to buy in the first place, inspired to kill by our president. "

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh replied on Twitter that O'Rourke is "as desperate as he can be."



The shooter killed 22 people, many of them Latino, at a Walmart store on Aug. 3 and is believed to have written a document expressing racist and anti-immigrant sentiments. The author of that document insisted his opinions "predate Trump and his campaign for president."

But the words echoed some of the views Trump has expressed on immigration, Democrats and the media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexas newsdebatebeto o'rourkegun violenceel paso shootingdemocrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Biden: 'I stand with Barack Obama all 8 years'
Democratic Debate: Harris defends criminal justice record
Harris to Pres. Trump: 'Here's what you don't get'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant mother says cousin tried to kill her and daughters
WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential hopefuls debate on ABC
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Man in custody after Pittsboro credit union incident
Mom outraged after video shows how son in wheelchair got scratches
Downtown Raleigh celebrates historic population, economic growth
Trump says which Dem candidates he think will 'take it to the end'
Show More
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
$5,000 reward offered for info on woman's death
NC's first wine school opens in Raleigh offering certifications in wine education
Eno the emu dies during capture attempt in Orange County
1 arrested after three deputies' vehicles hit in Durham pursuit
More TOP STORIES News