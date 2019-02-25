POLITICS

Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit' during acceptance speech

EMBED </>More Videos

Director Spike Lee won his first competitive Academy Award as "BlacKkKlansman" was named the winner of the best adapted screenplay at the 2019 Oscars.

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

OSCARS 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.


Lee won for best adapted screenplay for his white supremacist drama "BlacKkKlansman," sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

"Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate," Lee said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpspike leeOscarsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Pat McCrory will not be a candidate in new 9th District election
2 women to testify against Justin Fairfax in planned public hearings
NC judge throws out voter ID, income tax amendments
Criminal charges possible in 9th district flap; McCready says he'll run again
More Politics
Top Stories
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Pat McCrory will not be a candidate in new 9th District election
Wilson officer arrested for drunk driving in Johnston County
More teens, young adults turn to surgery as answer to obesity
Now you can stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
Deputy shot on the job in 2018 to return to duty Monday
Car end up in golf course sand trap following crash
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Show More
Master seamstress starts program to donate formal wear to local students
Clayton rolls out newly designed police cars
Fire victims say a friend set up a GoFundMe, later stole donations
Man arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh shooting
Sheriff: Bicyclist found off Wake County road was not struck by vehicle
More News