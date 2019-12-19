Politics

Former NC Governor Pat McCrory considering U.S. Senate bid for 2020

RALEIGH -- Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory said he won't run for his old job in 2020. But he said he will consider a U.S. Senate bid for 2022.

The Republican announced his decision Thursday on his radio program in Charlotte, where he used to be mayor. The 2020 candidate filing deadline is Friday. Republicans Dan Forest and Holly Grange are already seeking the GOP gubernatorial nomination to try to unseat Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The Senate seat will be open in 2022 because Republican Sen. Richard Burr is retiring. McCrory has run in the last three gubernatorial elections, winning in 2012 and losing in 2008 and 2016.
