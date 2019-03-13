Paul Manafort gets additional 3.5 years behind bars at 2nd sentencing

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort faced his second sentencing hearing in as many weeks Wednesday, with a judge tacking on more than 3 1/2 additional years in prison beyond the roughly four-year punishment he has already received.Manafort, 69, faced up to 10 additional years in prison in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.A judge in Virginia last week sentenced Manafort to 47 months in prison, far below sentencing guidelines that allowed for more than two decades in prison, prompting national debate about disparities in how rich and poor defendants are treated by the criminal justice system.U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down a total sentence of 73 months Wednesday, but 30 of those months will be served at the same time he is serving his other sentence. That means Manafort is sentenced to total of 81 months between both cases, which is just shy of seven years.Prior to sentencing, Manafort asked the judge for mercy, saying the criminal charges against him have "taken everything from me already" and pleading with the judge not to impose any additional prison time."I am sorry for what I have done and all the activities that have gotten us here today," Manafort said in a calm and steady voice as he read from a written statement. "While I cannot undo the past, I will ensure that the future will be very different."The 69-year-old, who arrived in court in a wheelchair, said he was the primary caregiver of his wife and wanted the chance for them to resume their life together."She needs me and I need her. I ask you to think of this and our need for each other as you deliberate," Manafort said. "This case has taken everything from me already - my properties, my cash, my life insurance, my trust accounts for my children and my grandchildren, and more."His plea for leniency followed prosecutor Andrew Weissmann's scathing assessment of crimes that the government said spanned more than a decade and continued even while Manafort was awaiting trial. He said Manafort took steps to conceal his foreign lobbying work, laundered millions of dollars to fund a lavish lifestyle and then, while on house arrest, coached other witnesses to lie on his behalf."I believe that is not reflective of someone who has learned a harsh lesson. It is not a reflection of remorse," Weissmann said. "It is evidence that something is wrong with sort of a moral compass, that someone in that position would choose to make that decision at that moment."Manafort was sentenced for concealing from the government foreign lobbying work he did on behalf of a pro-Russia Ukrainian political party.----------