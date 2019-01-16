GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Speaker Pelosi asks President Trump to postpone State of the Union due to government shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer deliver Democratic rebuttal to Trump's border security speech.

WASHINGTON --
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Donald Trump to postpone the State of the Union.

In a new letter, the San Francisco Democrat told Trump the speech scheduled for Jan. 29 should be postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.

RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know

Speaker Pelosi cites the shutdown's impact on the Secret Service and security.

So far there has been no response from the president.

Take a look at more stories and videos on the government shutdown.

The video above is from a previous story.
