WASHINGTON --House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is asking President Donald Trump to postpone the State of the Union.
In a new letter, the San Francisco Democrat told Trump the speech scheduled for Jan. 29 should be postponed due to the ongoing government shutdown.
RELATED: What is a government shutdown? 5 things to know
Speaker Pelosi cites the shutdown's impact on the Secret Service and security.
So far there has been no response from the president.
Take a look at more stories and videos on the government shutdown.
The video above is from a previous story.