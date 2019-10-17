WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence says that Turkey has agreed to a cease-fire in Syria.Pence spoke after a high-level delegation of U.S. officials met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Turkey.Pence says there will a pause in military operations for 120 hours to allow the U.S.-allied Syrian Kurds to withdraw.The vice president says the U.S. and Turkey have mutually committed to peaceful resolution and future for the safe zone.''President Donald Trump is crediting his threat of sanctions on Turkey as tough love'' that led the country to agree to the five-day cease-fire.Talking to reporters in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Trump said the Kurds are happy with the deal.But the president's critics say he put the Kurdish forces in danger by announcing a U.S. troop withdrawal.They say the deal essentially gives Turkey what it wanted to achieve from its incursion into Syria in the first place. After the Kurds move from the area, Turkey has committed to a permanent cease-fire but is under no obligation to withdraw its troops.Trump says he's open to hosting the Turkish leader in Washington.