Planned Biden event in Raleigh turns into celebration; Trump supporters gather at NC GOP office

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, ABC News determined Biden was the apparent winner in Pennsylvania. That state's 20 electoral college votes are enough to secure Biden the 270 he needs to become the next president.
The thousands of people gathered at Halifax Mall for the rally organized by NC Team Democracy began dancing and turned the support rally into a victory rally.
"Everybody is exercising their right to choose who they want to choose," participant Keshia said. "The majority wins and we just have to go with that. And hopefully we can get some more unity in North Carolina and we can see things the same way and respect one another."
Of course, in these divided times, it was not all celebration in Raleigh.
A smaller group showed up at the NC GOP headquarters on Hillsborough Street to continue advocating for their candidate, President Donald Trump.
"I just want a fair election. And I'm supporting my candidate and I just want a fair election because if we don't get a fair election this time, we're never going to have one again," Ashley Downey said.
Around the country, Americans gathered on street corners and front lawns to celebrate former Vice President Biden's projected victory.
