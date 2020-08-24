Police arrest protesters blocking traffic ahead of Republican National Convention in Charlotte

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, demonstrators began removing barricades and traffic cones late Sunday night.
The barricades and cones were put in place to stop and redirect traffic around where the RNC will be taking place starting Monday.
On Twitter, the police department said demonstrators assaulted officers after stopping a vehicle leaving the area.
A slow driving vehicle was surrounded by demonstrators and prevented from leaving the area. Officers intervened and were assaulted by demonstrators.— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 24, 2020
Protesters continued marching through the Uptown area, removing more barriers and blocking roads. At some point officers used pepper spray on the protesters and made multiple arrests.
Crowds continued to block traffic and prevent buses and cars from moving. Demonstrators refused to clear the intersection. While officers were clearing the intersection, they deployed pepper spray and made two arrests.— CMPD News (@CMPD) August 24, 2020
With 10 weeks until the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party will use this week's RNC as a pitch to the American people as to why Trump should get four more years running the country.
Trump is scheduled to arrive in Charlotte around noon Monday. He's then scheduled to visit Mills River, a small town in the North Carolina mountains with his daughter Ivanka.
Will the president then visit the RNC? Well it's not official, but many delegates tell ABC11 they are excited for the possibility.
Even if the president does not arrive, GOP officials are expected to renominate Trump in a small in-person session Monday.