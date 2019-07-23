Politics

2 Louisiana officers fired over post suggesting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be shot

GRETNA, Louisiana -- Two police officers in Gretna, Louisiana, were fired over their social media posts about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Gretna's police chief said officers Charles Rispoli and Angelo Varisco violated its department's policy against promoting violence.

Last week, Rispoli wrote a Facebook post suggesting Ocasio-Cortez should be shot and called her a "vile idiot." Varisco then liked the post.

"This vile idiot needs a round," Rispoli allegedly wrote on Facebook Thursday. "And I don't mean the kind she used to serve."

Rispoli's post was in response to an article that featured a fake quote from Ocasio-Cortez that U.S. pays soldiers too much.

The congresswoman, though, never made that statement.

"We felt that this post violated our policy and was in a nature that certainly was not supported by our agency and promoted violence. Therefore after our investigation, Ron terminated this officer and also terminated a second officer, Officer Angelo Varisco, who is also involved in liking and sharing the post," Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.

SEE ALSO: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounces Trump comments about leaving the US

It's unclear whether Rispoli knew he was responding to a satirical article.

Gretna police had just undergone training that was supposed to make them think before they post on social media.

The department is now considering extra training for its officers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslouisianafacebooksocial mediau.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in NC
55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 23
Footage released, mystery deepens after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
Flooding rain, damaging winds: Severe storms possible Tuesday
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
Show More
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Puppy kicked into Myrtle Beach pool rescued by bystanders
Daycare worker charged in death of Texas 3-year-old left in hot van
More TOP STORIES News