PolitiFact: Cooper rips GOP on school funding, but is it true?

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --Classroom funding, teacher pay and other issues affecting education are hot topics these days.
Gov. Roy Cooper added more fuel to the fire with a May 30 tweet that said:
"One legislative Republican's district gets almost all the school supply funding."
It's a startling sound bite, but it isn't exactly accurate.
As Sadie Weiner, Cooper's communications director, highlighted in an email, there is a key distinction that's not included in the tweet: It's referring to new, additional funding - not the base budget for all school districts in the state.
PolitiFact examined the governor's statement. Here's what they found.
