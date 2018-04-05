PolitiFact: Examining accusations by GOP lawmaker, NC Democratic Party

This week, PolitiFact examines the veracity of statements made by a North Carolina Republican and an accusation made about Republicans by the North Carolina Democratic Party.State Rep. Beverly Boswell, a Republican lawmaker from the coast, suggested on her Facebook page that speakers at the March For Our Lives event expressed violent intentions, even calling for "the murder of those who would not turn over their guns to the government."PolitiFact looked at the statement.Meanwhile, the NC Democratic Party said in online ads and mailers that GOP state Reps. John Bell and Brenden Jones, as well as state Sen. Danny Britt "raided $58 million that was supposed to help create jobs for North Carolinians."Are the Democrats playing fast and loose with these facts?PolitiFact looked at the statement.