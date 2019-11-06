election 2019

Durham Election: What you need to know about candidates & the affordable housing bond

DURHAM (WTVD) -- On Tuesday, November 5, voters in Durham went to the polls to vote on the city's mayor, three council members and the affordable housing bond.

Affordable Housing Bond

Durham residents will vote on a $95 million bond related to affordable housing. According to the City of Durham, the bond will make it possible to create 1,600 new housing units, preserve 800 rental units, move 1,700 homeless into permanent housing, create 400 home ownership opportunities for first-time homebuyers, and allow 3,000 renters and homeowners to stay in their current homes.

All told it's supposed to help 15,000 Durham residents.

In order to pay for the proposed bond, property taxes will be increased 1.6 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

Here is what that could mean for you.

Mayoral Election
The Durham mayoral race is a non-partisan election. Current Mayor Steve Schewel is running for a second 2-year term, he is being challenged by Rev. Sylvester Williams.

Meet the Candidates


Steve Schewel
Sylvester Williams

The Issues

ABC11.com asked both candidates the same questions. Click on the issues to see their responses.

Growth
Traffic & Transportation
Affordable Housing

Crime
Green Space
Jobs
Why You Want to Be Mayor?

City Council Election

Six candidates are on the ballot for the three open council member seats. The top three vote-getters will assume those open seats.

Gun violence in the city recently took center stage in the election. Here is what council members and candidates said about reducing gun violence ahead of Tuesday's election.
