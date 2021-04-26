Census data gives North Carolina 14th seat in US Congress

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina is one of six states to gain a U.S. House seat based on Census Bureau results released Monday."The courts will be an interested party. But the first stabs at the map will likely be favorable because the Republicans will draw that additional district to their benefit," said Catawba College Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Bitzer, noting the role of the Republican-controlled State Legislature.Right now, North Carolina is represented by eight Republicans and five Democrats, and will soon have a 14th district."This 14th seat is something North Carolina's never had in its history. So we're continuing to grow and continuing to add these seats. The redistricting process will occur exclusively within the Legislature, and that battle will occur this fall. Democrats will be pushing for independent commissions to try and keep the redistricting as non-partisan. But redistricting efforts are the most political activity in American politics," Blitzer said. "Layer on the fact that we now have an additional seat to contend with, it will be partisanship at its most greatest I think in the fall. Republicans have the control. They will determine where that 14th seat will be. It will be beneficial to them and to their incumbents. But we'll just have to see how it all plays out once we get the data, and then the prospective maps come this fall."North Carolina is one of six states to gain a Congressional seat, joining Colorado, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas; Texas is the lone state to add multiple seats.On the flip side, seven seats lost one Congressional seat - California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.On top of the extra representation in the U.S. House, North Carolina will also gain an additional Electoral Vote beginning in the 2024 election, increasing its total to 16."This will certainly be more and more of an attractive state to pump in the resources for both sides. It's more important for Republicans to have North Carolina in their victory column because without it, that means the solid Republican South gets cracked," said Blitzer. "Certainly Virginia has gone Democratic, Georgia can now certainly be (considered) a toss-up. If Texas continues to move into a competitive battleground state, then certainly North Carolina is fundamental for Republicans to win the electoral votes needed to capture the White House."The last Republican to win the White House without North Carolina was Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, and the state has gone to the Republican candidate in 10 of the past 11 elections; Barack Obama is the lone Democrat to win the state, which he accomplished in 2008.While Republicans have had more historic success in the state, Donald Trump's margin-of-victory over Joe Biden in 2020 was just 1.34%, a drop from his margin-of-victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 of 3.66%.Outside representation in Washington, the Census results are key in valuable federal funding."We have more than $40 billion annually that's either directly or indirectly tied to Census counts, that's allocated to North Carolina. And that's just at the federal level. At the local level, we have State Senate and (State) House districts that are all drawn based on Census numbers. And state funding and local funding is also then allocated based on community data that's derived from (the) Census," said Rebecca Tippett, the Director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC Chapel Hill.Tippett explained it impacts a wide array of services we use every day."It does go to things like roads, it does go things like new schools, libraries. All those supports that we think about that help our communities grow, and keep them strong, and also really help create resiliency in times of need like we've seen during the pandemic," Tippett said.The Census reported North Carolina's population as 10,453,948, and while it grew faster than the national average, Tippett said it came in below its estimate by about 100 - 130,000 people."Because it's not quite where we thought it was going to be, the real question is does this mean that our fast-growing places maybe weren't growing as quickly as we thought? Does this mean that maybe our places that we thought lost population lost more than we thought? Or does it mean a combination of the two? And depending which combination of factors that is, it could really influence what that redistricting process looks like when we get that data in September," said Tippett.The South was the fastest-growing region in the country, but grew at a slower pace compared to 2010 through 2020. Tippett explained what is fueling North Carolina's growth."The majority of growth is from net migration. So predominately from people moving here from other states, but also from people moving here from other countries. We do have more births than deaths, but going forward into the 2030's, we're projected to have almost all of our state's growth to be from net migration, just because of those factors of population aging," Tippett explained, citing observed vital statistics and IRS migration records.