Pres. Trump to win Texas, ABC News projects

TEXAS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS
Pres. Trump is projected to win Texas, ABC News reports.
Local 2020 Election Results
A generation of GOP dominance in Texas wobbled heading into Election Day - the tight polls and record-shattering early turnout of 9 million voters are unlike anything seen here before - nowhere is the state's recent shift into a battleground more on display than in the fight for control of the state House of Representatives. Here are the results from the raced called so far, according to the Associated Press and ABC News.
U.S. House District 2
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Sima Ladjevardian in Texas' 2nd Congressional district.
U.S. House District 8
Republican Kevin Brady is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Elizabeth Hernandez in Texas' 8th Congressional district.
U.S. House District 9
Democrat Al Green is projected to defeat Republican candidate Johnny Teague in Texas' 9th Congressional district.
U.S. House District 14
Republican Randy Weber is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Adrienne Bell in Texas' 14th Congressional district.
U.S. House District 18
Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee is projected to defeat Republican candidate Wendell Champion in Texas' 18th Congressional district.
U.S. House District 29
Democrat Sylvia Garcia is projected to defeat Republican candidate Jaimy Blanco in Texas' 29th Congressional district.
U.S. House District 36
Republican Brian Babin is projected to defeat Democratic candidate Rashad Lewis in Texas' 36th Congressional candidate.
John Cornyn vs. MJ Hegar for U.S. Senate
ABC News projects U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will win his fourth term, defeating Democratic challenger MJ Hegar.
Houston-native Cornyn has served as Texas senator since 2002. Newcomer Hegar is a Air Force veteran who served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot.
A Democratic presidential candidate hasn't won the state since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
This year's senate race was particularly expensive, highlighting a sure sign of competition.
In a recent reporting period, Hegar outraised Cornyn by a 3-1 margin. National donations continued to pour in the days ahead of the election.
