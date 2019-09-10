Politics

President Trump fires national security adviser John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday he fired national security adviser John Bolton , citing strong disagreements on a number of policy issues.

Trump tweeted that he told Bolton Monday night his services were no longer needed at the White House and said Bolton submitted his resignation on Tuesday morning. Trump said that he "disagreed strongly" with many of Bolton's suggestions, "as did others in the administration."





Bolton responded in a tweet of his own that he offered to resign Monday "and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow.'"



Bolton tells ABC News that his departure was his initiative, not Trump's.

"I offered to resign last night," Bolton tells ABC News. "He never asked for me to resign directly or indirectly. I slept on it and resigned this morning."

Bolton's ouster came as a surprise to many in the White House. Just an hour before Trump's tweet, the press office announced that Bolton would join Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in a briefing.

Bolton was always an unlikely pick to be Trump's third national security adviser, with a world view seemingly ill-fit to the president's isolationist "America First" pronouncements.

He's espoused hawkish foreign policy views dating back to the Reagan administration and became a household name over his vociferous support for the Iraq War as the U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under George W. Bush. Bolton even briefly considered running for president in 2016, in part to make the case against the isolationism that Trump would come to embody.

Inside the administration he advocated caution on the president's whirlwind rapprochement with North Korea and against Trump's decision last year to pull U.S. troops out of Syria. He masterminded a quiet campaign inside the administration and with allies abroad to convince Trump to keep U.S. forces in Syria to counter the remnants of the Islamic State and Iranian influence in the region.

Bolton was named Trump's third national security adviser in April 2018 after the departure of Army Gen. H.R. McMaster.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Michael Jordan to donate $1M to Hurricane Dorian relief
Republicans hope Trump rally will lead to victory in 9th District
Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Hurricane Dorian
VIDEO: Deaf woman berated at drive-thru for not using speaker to order
Raleigh teacher wins $72K on Wheel of Fortune
NC 911 dispatchers under fire after parody sign-language video
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
'Ms. Monopoly' celebrates women's empowerment
New procedure promises permanently curled eyelashes
Cary officials to talk $225 million referendum
Triangle residents from Bahamas organizing relief efforts
More TOP STORIES News