President Trump plans to end birthright citizenship in U.S.

This means babies of non-citizens born in the United States would no longer be granted citizenship.
Right now, the 14th Amendment gives citizenship to anyone born or naturalized in the U.S.
Trump confirmed his plan during an interview with Axios on HBO, a new four-part documentary series that airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
In the interview Trump incorrectly says that the United States in the only country in the world that automatically makes children born in the country citizens of the country. He goes on to say that policy must end.
Trump says in the interview that he would not need to amend the constitution. He says he's spoken to counsel and he believes he can end birthright citizenship through an Executive Order.
Trump did not say when he planned to follow through with this plan, but he did say "it's in the process. It'll happen."
In the final days before the Nov. 6 midterms, Trump has emphasized immigration, as he seeks to counter Democratic enthusiasm. Trump believes that his campaign pledges, including his much vaunted and still-unfulfilled promise to quickly build a U.S.-Mexico border wall, are still rallying cries for his base and that this latest focus will further erode the enthusiasm gap.
The 14th Amendment
Section 1, known as the Citizenship Clause, of the 14th Amendment guarantees that right for all children born in the U.S.
The 14th Amendment was passed by Congress in 1866 after the Civil War and during the period of Reconstruction. The amendment was ratified on July 9, 1868 by three-fourths of the states. By extending citizenship to those born in the U.S., the amendment nullified an 1857 Supreme Court decision (Dred Scott v. Sandford), which had held that those descended from slaves could not be citizens.
"All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws."