President Trump returns to North Carolina amid 2 close House races

President Donald Trump is returning to North Carolina on Friday night to rally voters as two Republicans face close congressional races.

"I'm very excited for my father-in-law to visit my home state once again to celebrate the great American comeback that's benefitting families across North Carolina," said Lara Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to the president. "As the future site of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Charlotte is a great place for President Trump to go and urge North Carolinians to get out and vote on November 6th to help protect and expand the Republican majorities in the House and Senate."

Trump will appear Friday night at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte as part of his midterm campaign tour to promote Republicans in congressional races.



Incumbent Republican Rep. Ted Budd and GOP candidate Mark Harris are both touting the rally on social media. Trump also visited North Carolina to promote the two in August.

Harris, who unseated an incumbent in the Republican primary, faces Democrat Dan McCready in November in the race to represent a district stretching from the Charlotte area toward Fayetteville.



Budd, meanwhile, faces Democrat Kathy Manning in the race for a district that includes suburban and rural areas south and west of Winston-Salem and Greensboro.

"North Carolinians are excited to welcome President Trump back to their state," said Regional RNC spokesperson Ellie Hockenbury. "Since he was elected, our economy has been setting records, our leadership role on the world stage has been reestablished, and we are finally winning again. The President's dedication to North Carolina will be warmly rewarded as he takes the stage tonight and our Republican candidates will be successful in November as a result of his strong leadership."

After the Charlotte rally, the president will make a similar stop Saturday in Illinois.
