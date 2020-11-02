President Trump rallies supporters in Fayetteville on eve of Election Day

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump likely made his final stop in North Carolina before Election Day as his campaign stays on the attack with the polls opening Tuesday.
Trump held a "Make America Great Again" rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport on Monday morning in an event rescheduled from last week due to rough weather. On Monday, he continued his campaign for re-election, trying to become the first Republican President since George W. Bush to get a second term.
"In 2016, North Carolina voted to fire this corrupt political establishment," Trump said. "If I don't sound like a typical Washington politician, it's because I'm not a politician. If I don't always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you and I fight harder than any other president has ever fought for his people."
Trump won North Carolina by a 50-46 percentage in 2016.
After the rally, Trump has another full day on tap with speeches planned in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Traverse City, Michigan, Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Grand Rapids, Michigan. Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden is traveling to Ohio and Pennsylvania on Monday.
Gov. Roy Cooper has been critical of Trump for holding rallies in North Carolina, linking them to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Trump's rallies across the country have flaunted federal recommendations about social distancing, large gatherings, and face coverings.
Sunday night, Trump made comments suggesting he might fire Dr. Anthony Fauci after supporters at his Opa-Locka, Fla. rally chanted "fire Fauci!" Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Monday's visit comes more than a month after Trump told a Fayetteville crowd he would fill the empty Supreme Court justice seat vacant after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. Amy Coney Barrett was officially sworn in as the Supreme Court's ninth justice last week.
The Republican campaign has made many stops in recent weeks in North Carolina. Trump spoke in Hickory on Sunday and Vice President Mike Pence spoke to voters in Elm City and Elizabeth City. A recent ABC News/Washington Post pollfound Biden to be leading by a slim 49-48 margin in North Carolina.
Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was in Fayetteville campaigning on Oct. 10.
