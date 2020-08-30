President Donald Trump

President Trump to visit Wilmington this week to commemorate 75th anniversary of the end of WWII

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Trump will be making an appearance in eastern North Carolina this week to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to a White House official.

During his visit on Wednesday, Sept. 2, Trump will declare Wilmington as the first World War II Heritage City. He will also meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and give remarks honoring the contributions of Wilmington to World War II.

"Built in 1937, Battleship North Carolina was first commissioned on April 9, 1941 and took part in every major naval offensive in the Pacific area of operation, and earned 15 battle stars," White House officials wrote in a statement. "After the war, the ship was used as a training vessel and finally decommissioned in 1947. The Battleship North Carolina found a permanent place in Wilmington as a war memorial."

Trump's visit comes a day before Vice President Mike Pence's attendance at a pro-life event in Raleigh on Thursday, Sept. 3.

This will be President Trump's 12th visit to North Carolina.
