Politics

President Trump tweets he will not throw out first pitch at Yankees game in August

BRONX -- President Trump tweeted Sunday that he will not throw out the first pitch at a Yankees game in August.

Trump said because of incoming meetings on vaccines, the economy and 'much else,' he will not be able to be in New York on August 15th.



He then said he hopes to make it later in the season.

There was immediate fallout when Trump said he had been invited to appear at the August Game.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz said it was wrong for the Yankees to invite the president to throw out the first pitch.

Diaz released a statement, saying in part:

"We all deserve better than a careless Major League Baseball organization that consistently ignores the surrounding community while pandering to an unapologetic white supremacist like Donald Trump."

RELATED | President Trump welcomes Opening Day with Mariano Rivera, Little Leaguers at White House

Trump said the return of sports was "a tremendous thing psychologically for our country" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president praised Major League Baseball for moving forward, saying MLB was setting an example by playing to empty stadiums. He also mentioned football and golf among others setting an example.

"We want to get back to normal. The key is to get back to normal."
