President Trump visits Charlotte for economic summit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- President Donald Trump is in the Tar Heel state on Friday.
Trump will speak at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit on Friday. He will also speak at a fundraising committee dinner.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, is among the NC lawmakers joining Trump in Charlotte.
"Opportunity Now is a model for prioritizing America's economically distressed communities by encouraging targeted private investment, an approach that is working in North Carolina with historic rehabilitation tax credits, pro-growth tax and regulatory relief, and workforce training to bring jobs to low-wealth counties," Speaker Moore said Friday.
According to Moore's office, Opportunity Now is a federal tax incentive contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that promotes long-term equity investments in low-income communities designated as qualified opportunity zones.
"I appreciate President Trump and our state's members of Congress for putting Opportunity Now in place, enacting successful economic reforms to complement its goals, and working to make the initiative a success in North Carolina and across the nation," Moore said.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, a Democrat, criticized Trump's policy as a "tax shelter for high-wealth individuals and trust funds."
North Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Wayne Goodwin released a statement ahead Trump's visit to Charlotte denouncing the president's actions.
"President Trump and Washington Republicans passed a massive corporate tax giveaway to the wealthy few and big corporations, leaving middle class North Carolina families struggling to keep up with the rapidly rising cost of living," Goodwin said. "Even the policies he touts as helping low-income North Carolinians are in reality a massive windfall for the rich at the expense of working class North Carolinians and our communities of color. President Trump's broken promises to North Carolinians mean the rich get richer while working families struggle to keep up."
Trump previously hosted a 'Keep America Great' rally in Fayetteville in August.
