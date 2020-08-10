President Trump's executive order extending additional unemployment assistance leaves many confused

Trump made the announcement from his Bedminster, N.J., golf club Saturday. When pressed by reporters about when Americans should receive their money, President Trump replied, "Soon...very rapidly." Shortly thereafter, the president abruptly ended his news conference after another round of questioning from reporters.
HAPPENING NOW: I asked @NCDES how they plan to handle the $400 a week benefit that President Trump promised in his executive order from this weekend. POTUS said Americans would receive the money “very rapidly”. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0he5hJNbWd— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) August 10, 2020
"I'm not holding my breath that anything is going to change right now," said Starr Markham. Markham is a theatrical worker with the IATSE Local 417 chapter.
As a member of the entertainment industry, Markham has found herself out of work indefinitely. "I think the specter of losing your job, running out of money, running out of assistance -- is a very terrible thing," Markham said.
Leading up to the pandemic, Markham had a sizable savings account that she has since seen dwindle. "I am basically pouring through that emergency fund," she said.
Aaron Fernung of Harnett County is also out of work and said he has applied for over 200 jobs and has yet to be hired.
"It's pretty frustrating when you have kids to feed," Fernung said. He has three children in Indiana that he is required to pay child support for and two in North Carolina. Fernung heard of the president's executive order from Saturday and is unsure why the White House and Congress fail to be on the same page.
"It feels like a false sense of hope," he said.
The North Carolina Division of Employment Security, who is responsible for distributing federal funds to Americans from the government, also doesn't have specific details on the president's executive order. In an email to ABC11, an NCDES spokesperson said, "DES is unable to provide details about how this program would be administered until we receive more guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor."
The U.S. Department of Labor has not responded to ABC11's request for comment.