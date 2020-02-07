Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg to tour the Triangle this weekend

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is campaigning in the Triangle this weekend.
Bloomberg's campaign bus tour will focus on gun violence and will make stops in Chapel Hill and Durham on Saturday.
The presidential candidate is set to visit his Chapel Hill office and participate in a political roundtable on Durham-Chapel Hill Road at 1:30 p.m.
His visit comes shortly after President Trump's appearance at the North Carolina Opportunity Now summit in Charlotte on Friday where he touched on his recent acquittal in the impeachment trial.
Other Democratic nominees, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have previously visited the area.
