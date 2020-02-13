Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg to visit Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's primary elections are heating up with presidential candidates and their surrogates visiting as early in-person voting begins.
Registered voters or people who want to register now can cast ballots at locations in all 100 counties starting on Thursday through Feb. 29.
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg scheduled early-vote campaign events Thursday in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh.
The sister of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders supporter actress Susan Sarandon also planned Thursday events.
Sanders has rallies scheduled for Friday in the state. The March 3 primary also features races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and scores of other contests.
