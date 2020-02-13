Politics

Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg to visit Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. -- North Carolina's primary elections are heating up with presidential candidates and their surrogates visiting as early in-person voting begins.

Registered voters or people who want to register now can cast ballots at locations in all 100 counties starting on Thursday through Feb. 29.

RELATED: Voting in the Primary is not the same as voting in the General Election. Here's why.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg scheduled early-vote campaign events Thursday in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh.

The sister of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders supporter actress Susan Sarandon also planned Thursday events.

Sanders has rallies scheduled for Friday in the state. The March 3 primary also features races for governor, the U.S. House and Senate and scores of other contests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighmichael bloombergvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Thunderstorms, gusty winds possible today
17-year-old killed in Raleigh shooting
Durham men said they opened door, were shot by people wearing masks
LIST: Last-minute ideas for Valentine's Day this weekend
Video: 9-year-old helps save drowning toddler
Can you believe how much Millennials are spending on Valentine's Day?
Show More
LeBron James' I Promise school gives students free tuition
Water shoots out of ground, pelts Durham house
KFC introduces chicken fried Crocs
Why voting in the Primary isn't the same as voting in the General Election
$193M sports complex proposal would revitalize Cary mall
More TOP STORIES News