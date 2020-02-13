Politics

Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visits Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg campaigned across North Carolina on Thursday.

As part of his trip, the former New York City mayor visited Raleigh as early voting began for the March 3 Primary Election.



Bloomberg, a successful businessman, made a big investment toward shaking up the race for the Democratic nomination, currently led in other states by the more progressive Bernie Sanders and more moderate Pete Buttigieg.

He skipped the early states and is betting on a Super Tuesday win in North Carolina to build momentum.



"It's a great state, it's a very influential state in this country. It's got lots of people who are politically astute," Bloomberg told ABC11 in a one-on-one interview Thursday. "You have to really explain to them what you can do and why you can do it better. That's the kind of challenge I like."

If his pitch is elect-ability, it will be a challenge to win over a diverse state of voters, some with concerns about issues like the Second Amendment. Bloomberg's record on guns is as a staunch opponent.

"Look, we're not trying to take away their guns," Bloomberg said. "What we're trying to do is...there is a federal law that prohibits you selling guns to minors, people with psychiatric problems and people with criminal records. That law does not apply to gun show sales and internet sales. All we want to do is have that law apply any place. We shouldn't be selling guns to those three groups of people."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighmichael bloombergvote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garner woman accused of killing husband with baseball bat
Goldsboro police search for 'armed and dangerous' man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
Democrats likely to take aim at Sanders in SC debate
David Ayres declared an honorary North Carolinian
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
Show More
The 411: Cary Wegman's opening in August
Temps Climb After the Rain
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Video shows dark side of the moon
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
More TOP STORIES News