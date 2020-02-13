Politics

Presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visits Raleigh

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg campaigned across North Carolina on Thursday.

As part of his trip, the former New York City mayor visited Raleigh as early voting began for the March 3 Primary Election.



Bloomberg, a successful businessman, made a big investment toward shaking up the race for the Democratic nomination, currently led in other states by the more progressive Bernie Sanders and more moderate Pete Buttigieg.

He skipped the early states and is betting on a Super Tuesday win in North Carolina to build momentum.



"It's a great state, it's a very influential state in this country. It's got lots of people who are politically astute," Bloomberg told ABC11 in a one-on-one interview Thursday. "You have to really explain to them what you can do and why you can do it better. That's the kind of challenge I like."

If his pitch is elect-ability, it will be a challenge to win over a diverse state of voters, some with concerns about issues like the Second Amendment. Bloomberg's record on guns is as a staunch opponent.

"Look, we're not trying to take away their guns," Bloomberg said. "What we're trying to do is...there is a federal law that prohibits you selling guns to minors, people with psychiatric problems and people with criminal records. That law does not apply to gun show sales and internet sales. All we want to do is have that law apply any place. We shouldn't be selling guns to those three groups of people."

