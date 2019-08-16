Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris headed to Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is visiting Durham next week.The junior senator from California will be the keynote speaker at the 84th Founders' Day Banquet of the "Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People."The event will take place Saturday, August 24, at the Durham Convention Center. Former Durham Mayor Bill Bell and former Judge Elaine O'Neal will also be honored at the banquet.Harris is also scheduled to visit Durham's St. Joseph AME Church the following day to commemorate the 1963 March on Washington.Harris was elected to the US Senate in 2016, after having served as California's Attorney General and before that, District Attorney of San Francisco.Political pundits consider Harris to be among the top-tier of the large 2020 Democratic presidential field.