Politics

Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. -- Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer is touring the Triangle on Saturday.

Tom Steyer, who is campaigning to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will start his day with a meet and greet brunch at North Carolina Central University School of Law. According to his campaign website, free food and drinks will be provided. The event runs from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Steyer will then tour Durham's McDougald Terrace, which has been plagued by carbon monoxide concerns. Residents learned Friday they will have to spend at least another week in hotels after a voluntary evacuation earlier this month.

SEE ALSO | Read our full coverage of the concerns at McDougald Terrace

SEND US A MESSAGE: Do you have a question or tip about McDougald Terrace? Tell us about it here.

The billionaire and environmental activist will then take a tour of the Women's Center of Wake County to discuss homelessness before holding a public meet and greet at the Double Tree Hotel in Raleigh on Hillsborough Street. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: Who is Tom Steyer? What to know about the Democratic 2020 candidate

Sunday, Steyer plans to go to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader Rev. William Barber, Greenleaf Christian Church, for an anti-poverty forum at 2 p.m.

Steyer qualified for Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. Steyer has pushed proposals on immigration, combating climate change and helping historically black colleges and universities.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdurhamraleighwake countydurham countytom steyercampaign2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 injured in Roxboro St shooting
Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door
Raleigh rape survivor speaks out after filing suit against Tinder, Snapchat
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
Durham fire truck runs off road into dirt mound
1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex, police say
Show More
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
Wake County dad on mission to share story of son who took his life
Former UNC women's coach Hatchell cited in pedestrian death
Whole Foods closing Wake County bakery
Frustrated McDougald residents to remain in hotels another week
More TOP STORIES News