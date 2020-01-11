Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. -- Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer is touring the Triangle on Saturday.
Tom Steyer, who is campaigning to be the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee, will start his day with a meet and greet brunch at North Carolina Central University School of Law. According to his campaign website, free food and drinks will be provided. The event runs from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Steyer will then tour Durham's McDougald Terrace, which has been plagued by carbon monoxide concerns. Residents learned Friday they will have to spend at least another week in hotels after a voluntary evacuation earlier this month.
The billionaire and environmental activist will then take a tour of the Women's Center of Wake County to discuss homelessness before holding a public meet and greet at the Double Tree Hotel in Raleigh on Hillsborough Street. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Steyer plans to go to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader Rev. William Barber, Greenleaf Christian Church, for an anti-poverty forum at 2 p.m.
Steyer qualified for Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee. Steyer has pushed proposals on immigration, combating climate change and helping historically black colleges and universities.
