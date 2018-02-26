POLITICS

Price on new gun bill: No battlefield weapons in civilian society

Congressman David Price told ABC11 no one should have these guns in "civilian society."

By
Democrats in Congress, including a North Carolina lawmaker, are getting behind a new effort to ban assault rifles.

The Assault Weapons Ban of 2018 bill was introduced Monday

Congressman David Price, Vice Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in the U.S. House of Representatives, and 150 colleagues are offering their support for the legislation.

The Assault Weapons Ban will prohibit the sale, transfer, production, and importation of:

Semi-automatic rifles and handguns with a military-style feature that can accept a detachable magazine;

Semi-automatic rifles and handguns with a fixed magazine that can hold more than 10 rounds;

Semi-automatic shotguns with a military-style feature;

Any ammunition feeding device that can hold more than 10 rounds;

And 205 specifically-named and listed firearms.

Price told ABC11 he has real hope this session for gun reform.

He's being motivated by the Douglas High School survivors, who have suffered great loss yet are speaking out during the tragedy.

"These weapons, these battlefield weapons... they really have no purpose than to kill masses of people," Price said. "You simply cannot possess a battlefield weapon in civilian society."

President Donald Trump said Monday that he is willing to take on the National Rifle Association over gun legislation.

He has floating around several ideas. One of the proposals is raising the age limit for assault weapons to 21. Another is arming teachers who have "natural talent."

Price called that proposal "bizarre."

North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson also said he did not believe arming teachers was a good solution.
Related Topics:
politicsgun lawsgun controlschool shootingu.s. & worldNC
