POLITICS

Protests in Triangle aim to protect Mueller investigation after Sessions ousted

EMBED </>More Videos

Organized rallies in Durham and Raleigh are held Thursday.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hundreds are expected to attend rallies across the country and in the Triangle in protest of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' resignation. The group "Nobody is Above the Law" gathered near the bull in downtown Durham, and in downtown Raleigh by Bicentennial Plaza at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The group said it believes Sessions' resignation and President Donald Trump's replacement as attorney general are threats to democracy.

This week, Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia investigation, announced his resignation, stating it was at the request of President Trump.



Sessions' Chief of Staff Matt Whitaker was appointed by Trump to take his place. Whitaker will be the acting attorney general and will oversee the Russia investigation, taking over that role from deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein.

The investigation is a probe by special counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian collusion during the 2016 presidential election.

In past TV appearances, Whitaker has been critical of the controversial investigation and has even suggested ways to diminish it.

Note: ABC 11's Tim Pulliam is tweeting from the rally. You can follow him @TimABC11
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsprotestrussiajeff sessionsPresident Donald Trumprobert muellerRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Wake Co. sheriff's race a referendum on humanity: immigrant activists
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Georgia Governor Race: Kemp campaign claims win; Abrams not conceding
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
More Politics
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Police want to talk to man seen walking near site of kidnapping
SPOT THE FAKES: How to avoid counterfeit items when shopping online
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Wake Co. sheriff's race a referendum on humanity: immigrant activists
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Flu numbers are down, but doctors remain concerned
Motive unclear in Thousand Oaks mass shooting that left 13 dead
Show More
California shooting survivor also survived Las Vegas shooting
NC neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies
More News