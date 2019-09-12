Politics

Protests planned after Republicans hold surprise vote to override Gov. Cooper's budget veto

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Protesters plan to rally outside the North Carolina General Assembly on Thursday morning after Republicans legally, but sneakily, pushed through a budget veto override.

Politics was the talk of the state Wednesday after Republicans surprisingly passed an override of Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto. Republicans had kept the override vote on the docket but untouched for months.

A vote on the override had not been called because Republicans did not have the required number of votes to pass it. However, on the morning of September 11 as the country reflected on the thousands of Americans killed in a terror attack 18 years ago, only 53 percent of representatives were present.

Democrats said they were specifically lied to. They said Republican leaders told them no votes would take place until at least 1 p.m.



However, minutes after the House session began--after only a pledge of allegiance and prayer for 9/11--Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincolnton) was recognized. He immediately called for a vote on the budget override.

Republicans pushed back against accusations that they lied about intentions of a vote taking place. In fact, they said they'd made it clear that they wanted to override the vote and would do so if and when they thought they had the votes.

Fifty-five Republicans were in attendance for the morning session--85 percent of Republicans elected to the House. Nine Democrats were in attendance--16 percent of Democrats elected to the House.

"If this is the way you believe democracy works shame on you," Rep. Deb Butler (D-Wilmington) said. "This is not appropriate and you know it."

The Republican move was undoubtedly legal, but when asked it if was ethical, House Speaker Tim Moore avoided the question.

"What I'll say is this: When we have a calendar, we have business before the body, we're going to vote unless we tell otherwise, and there was no announcement made that we weren't going to vote. You had members who didn't go to things, because they were here to do their job. They came here to do their job, to vote--which is what our job as a House member is--is to be on that floor to be in that seat near that green or that red button when we take up matters."

Hear Moore's complete answer below:
EMBED More News Videos

House Speaker Tim Moore avoids answering if the surprise vote to override Gov. Cooper's budget veto was ethical.



The budget veto override must still make it through the Senate, but there it faces a smaller hurdle than it did in the House. That's because Republicans only need one Democrat to switch sides to have the required number of votes to pass the override.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighbudgetpoliticsnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC family loses everything in fire after Hurricane Dorian
How to watch the Democratic debate on ABC
Person died in police custody in Fayetteville
Bernie Sanders coming to UNC
Man killed in Durham murder
Teen made shooting threat at Charlotte School
Economy looms large for students before Democratic debate
Show More
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
Pedestrian hit and killed in Spring Lake
Gov. Cooper blasts Republicans after surprise veto override
A soldier's journey from Puerto Rico to staff sergeant on Fort Bragg
More TOP STORIES News