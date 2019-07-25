u.s. & world

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello announces resignation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello is stepping down.

In a statement Wednesday night, Rossello said his resignation will be effective August 2.

The announcement comes after critics were unsatisfied with Rosello's decision earlier this week not to run for re-election.

RELATED: Embattled Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello won't seek re-election

Protestors have filled the streets for more than a week in outrage over online chats involving Rossello that were leaked earlier this month. The 889 pages from the encrypted app Telegram between the governor and 11 close allies and members of his administration, all men, showed the governor and his close advisers insulting women and mocking constituents, including the victims of Hurricane Maria.

July's protests have seen hundreds of thousands of marchers, making it the largest protest in the U.S. territory in more than 15 years.

Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez will become the new governor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsprotesthurricane mariau.s. & worldpuerto rico
U.S. & WORLD
Possible abuse victim abandons baby on doorstep with note
SKorea: NKorea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into sea
Toddler hurt in ride on airport conveyor belt
Textured breast implant linked to rare cancer recalled
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New push to block controversial NC reading program for kids
Thousands to descend on downtown Raleigh for Galaxycon
Autryville church preaches forgiveness after $11,000 mower stolen
2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash
Couple hunting seashells on NC beach finds live Civil War shell instead
NC law charging 16-year-olds as adults is finally changing. Here's why
New scam tries to use your phone number to fleece others
Show More
Raleigh man accused of sex crimes with multiple children
Lost Durham goat to be sold at auction
2 tornadoes touched down in Wake, Johnston counties Tuesday
Panthers camp opens with a brutal reality for former UNC star
Email scam targets Raleigh churchgoers
More TOP STORIES News