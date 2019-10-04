NC lawmaker says it's time for Trump to face criminal trial and be 'controlled and contained'

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A North Carolina state senator has strong words for U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer, Erica Smith gave an impassioned plea for voters to vote Trump out and hold him accountable for what she calls "crimes against this country."
"Beat him at the ballot box and then hold him responsible as a private citizen for his crimes against this country and against federal employees," Smith said a phone interview with the N&O. "It's time for him to be controlled and contained."
Smith supports an impeachment inquiry launched by the democrats in the house.
Democrats have accused Trump of "an incitement to violence" against a national security whistleblower. On Wednesday, Trump railed against the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine during a joint press conference with the president of Finland.
SEE ALSO: Text messages show US diplomats pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden
Smith noted the phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky as an example of his criminal behavior.
Smith is a Democrat who serves District 3, which includes Beaufort, Bertie, Martin, Northampton, Vance and Warren counties. The Fort Bragg native is running in the Democratic primary for U.S. senator and facing former North Carolina State Senator Cal Cunningham and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller.
The winner of the Democratic primary will attempt to take the Senate seat currently held by Thom Tillis. Tillis is running for re-election, but he has two GOP challengers--Sandy Smith and Garland Tucker--he must beat in the Republican primary first.
You can read more of Smith's thoughts on the News & Observer's website.
Note: Video in this article is from a previous update on the impeachment inquiry into Trump.
