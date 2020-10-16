NC2020

Day 2 of in-person early voting could be hampered by scattered rain showers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a record-setting first day of in-person early voting, rain is moving in to North Carolina.

The Tar Heel state saw more than twice as many ballots cast on the first day of early voting from 2016 to 2020. According to the Board of Elections, 362,328 ballots were cast Thursday, while just 166,000 were cast on the same day in 2016.

In 2016, more than 60 percent of the total ballots cast happened through early in-person voting. However, that percentage is expected to be lower in 2020 due to the major increase in absentee ballots.

RELATED: Millions of NC voters get more chances than ever to vote early
EMBED More News Videos

Much like absentee voting in this election, early voting will also make history in North Carolina.



The lines on the first day of early voting forced some voters to wait over 5 hours to cast their ballot.

It's unclear if the turnout will be as high on day two of early voting--especially considering that there is a chance for scattered showers throughout the day.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said rain sticks around until about noon. The afternoon and evening should be drier and cooler. Then, a second round of rain moves through overnight.

If you're voting in Durham County, you can check the wait time at your polling location before you decide to go. Click here.

FIND OTHER EARLY VOTING SITES IN OUR ELECTION GUIDE:
For a better experience on the App, click here to see the experience on its own page.

Remember, early voting will continue through Oct. 31. Then Election Day this year is Nov. 3.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncvotingvote 2020nc20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NC2020
Access to early poll locations more difficult for some NC voters
Harris holds virtual NC event after staff members tests positive
Nearly 230K vote on first day of early voting in NC
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple injuries reported in Raleigh apartment fire
WEATHER: Cold front will bring temps in the 40s overnight
Chris Christie: 'I was wrong' not to wear mask in White House
LATEST: NC leaders urge vigilance in COVID-19 precautions
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
Teen with toy gun killed during attempted robbery, deputies say
Show More
5-year-old finds lemur that went missing from SF Zoo
St. Aug's president dies months after being appointed
EXCLUSIVE: President Trump calls on Gov. Cooper to 'open up the state'
Roxboro to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween
String of campaign sign thefts leaves Johnston Co. voters unhappy
More TOP STORIES News