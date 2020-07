Raleigh City Council fills seat vacated after sexual misconduct accusations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council announced Tuesday that it has filled the District D seat that has been vacant since former member Saige Martin stepped down amid accusations of sexual misconduct.Tuesday, the Council named Stormie Denise Forte to fill the seat.Forte is a Raleigh lawyer with a specialty in family law.The next Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.On Monday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she will not pursue charges against Martin, citing insufficient evidence from attempts to talk with accusers. Martin resigned from the city council in June following allegations published by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer . Four men accused Martin of sexual misconduct in the newspaper's article; two claimed that he sexually assaulted them.