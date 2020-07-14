Politics

Raleigh City Council fills seat vacated after sexual misconduct accusations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh City Council announced Tuesday that it has filled the District D seat that has been vacant since former member Saige Martin stepped down amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Tuesday, the Council named Stormie Denise Forte to fill the seat.

Forte is a Raleigh lawyer with a specialty in family law.

The next Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.

On Monday, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said she will not pursue charges against Martin, citing insufficient evidence from attempts to talk with accusers.

Martin resigned from the city council in June following allegations published by our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer. Four men accused Martin of sexual misconduct in the newspaper's article; two claimed that he sexually assaulted them.

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsraleighsexual misconductpoliticssexual assaultraleigh news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here is Gov. Cooper's plan for reopening NC schools
Gov. Cooper extends Phase 2 'Safer-at-Home' order
Trump administration rescinds rule on foreign students
Family wants justice for Bragg soldier dismembered while camping
Body found in Wake Co. home could be connected to 2 Raleigh deaths
Comet Neowise to be visible again: Where and how to see it in Raleigh
Dozens of beagles saved from hoarding house
Show More
Fayetteville leaders push for water safety after 1-year-old drowns
Duke pediatrician urges state to follow COVID-19 data for school plan
DOT: COVID-19 affects roadside cleanup, too
Stunning sight as Comet Neowise streaks past Earth: WATCH
Florida now 'epicenter' of COVID-19 pandemic, doctor says
More TOP STORIES News