Rep. George Holding wins re-election for US House District 2

U.S. Rep. George Holding has won a fourth term, defeating a former Democratic state lawmaker in North Carolina's 2nd District.Holding defeated Linda Coleman in the district that includes all or parts of six counties in central and eastern North Carolina.With all precincts reporting, Holding received 51.25 percent of the vote to 45.86 percent for Coleman. Other votes went to Libertarian candidate Jeff Matemu.Holding thanked his family first in a speech to supporters Tuesday night after his victory became clear."We've got more work to do," Holding said, noting that some other Republican candidates didn't fare as well.Holding said his district has benefited from some of the booming economic indicators the country has enjoyed under President Donald Trump.During an October debate, Holding emphasized his support for tax cuts, while Coleman stressed the importance of keeping drug costs low and making sure people with pre-existing conditions can find health insurance.The 50-year-old Holding is a former U.S. attorney whose website lists his successful prosecutions of several politicians.The 69-year-old Coleman previously had lost two races for lieutenant governor. Her website listed health care, education, jobs, the environment, gun safety and fair elections as her priorities."We had a good race and I wish her the best of luck," Holding said of Coleman.. You can view results by county.