NC Rep. David Price visits Southern Border, joined by group of congressional democrats

MCALLEN, Texas (WTVD) -- North Carolina Rep. David Price visited the border between the United States and Mexico on Saturday.

Price was joined by a group of congressional democrats who were all taking a trip to the Southern Border.

RELATED: Rep. Price, Senator Tillis plan visits to Southern Border to 'get the facts'

"I think there's no substitute for being on the scene and observing for yourself and being able to ask questions," Rep. David Price, a Democrat representing parts of Wake, Durham and Orange counties, tells ABC11. "The fact is we need to have legal immigration in an orderly fashion and we need to deal with people seeking to come in in an orderly fashion."

Price's office emailed pictures to ABC11 on Saturday, showing the overcrowded conditions at the immigration process center in McAllen.

RELATED: Hundreds in downtown Raleigh protest conditions at border

The group also met with nonprofits working to help resettle migrant families and border patrol agents in McAllen and Brownsville.

"It's been a profound experience to be here," said Rep. Jackie Speier, of California. "We no doubt have a humanitarian crisis that we have not gotten the handle on. And I think our border patrol officers are doing the best they can with what they have."

